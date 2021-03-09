How the royal institution’s response to Harry and Meghan could take shape

While the royal family is yet to respond to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey, it’s believed a full-blown mitigation strategy is just around the corner.

University of Southern Queensland humanities lecturer Doctor Jess Carniel said the family won’t remain silent on the matter.

“They are going to have to respond,” she told Bill McDonald. “People are formulating their opinions of everyone.”

“It’s not something where you can just bury your head in the sand. There will be ongoing cultural repercussions.”

But she said almost any response will be a double-edged sword.

“It doesn’t seem to be any way to win unless they put out a kind of non-statement that equivocates.

“Doubtless they have been working overtime, not just last night but the last few days, to try and think of the mitigation strategy.”

Image: Chris Jackson / Getty