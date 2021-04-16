How the Pfizer booster shot could impact Australia’s rollout

The CEO of Pfizer has revealed people will likely need a third dose of the pharmaceutical giant’s COVID-19 vaccine within a year of being fully vaccinated.

Albert Bourla also revealed there will be a need for an annual vaccination.

Australia has secured just 40 million doses of Pfizer.

Infectious Diseases Physician Dr Paul Griffin and Associate Professor in the Faculty Of Medicine at UQ, said it highlights a potential issue with Australia’s rollout.

“I think the overall number is perhaps not the issue so much as the progress of rolling this out,” he told Spencer Howson on 4BC Drive.

“If we are still trying to give people their first doses while people are needing to be boosted, it is going to be really hard to catch that up.

“So I think it’s really clear we need to try and have everyone who is going to be and wants to be vaccinated before we start giving people another round.”

He said similar to the flu vaccines, getting the COVID-19 jab may be an annual recommendation.

“The fact we need to get vaccinated regularly is pretty likely.”

