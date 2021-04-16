4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

How the Pfizer booster shot could impact Australia’s rollout

40 mins ago
Scott Emerson
covid-19 vaccineDr Paul Griffinpfizer
Article image for How the Pfizer booster shot could impact Australia’s rollout

The CEO of Pfizer has revealed people will likely need a third dose of the pharmaceutical giant’s COVID-19 vaccine within a year of being fully vaccinated.

Albert Bourla also revealed there will be a need for an annual vaccination.

Australia has secured just 40 million doses of Pfizer.

Infectious Diseases Physician Dr Paul Griffin and Associate Professor in the Faculty Of Medicine at UQ, said it highlights a potential issue with Australia’s rollout.

“I think the overall number is perhaps not the issue so much as the progress of rolling this out,” he told Spencer Howson on 4BC Drive.

“If we are still trying to give people their first doses while people are needing to be boosted, it is going to be really hard to catch that up.

“So I think it’s really clear we need to try and have everyone who is going to be and wants to be vaccinated before we start giving people another round.”

He said similar to the flu vaccines, getting the COVID-19 jab may be an annual recommendation.

“The fact we need to get vaccinated regularly is pretty likely.”

Press PLAY below to hear more

Image: iStock

Scott Emerson
HealthNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873