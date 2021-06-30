4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

How the pandemic caused plastic usage to soar

4 hours ago
Sofie Formica
plastics
Article image for How the pandemic caused plastic usage to soar

The use of plastics worldwide has rocketed during the global pandemic with single-use items promoted for safety. 

Plastic Free July Executive Director Rebecca Prince-Ruiz told Sofie Formica everything from using PPE to washing our hands more often has upped our plastic usage.

Ms Prince-Ruiz is encouraging the community to take up a goal to reduce plastic use in daily life.

“There’s a lot that we can do to reduce our plastic waste associated with the pandemic.

“Reusable fabric masks are safe to use for the general public.

“Let’s keep the use of single-use PPE for our medical system.”

Press PLAY below to hear more on how you can reduce your plastic use 

Image: Getty

Sofie Formica
AustraliaEnvironmentLifestyleNewsWorld
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873