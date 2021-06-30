How the pandemic caused plastic usage to soar

The use of plastics worldwide has rocketed during the global pandemic with single-use items promoted for safety.

Plastic Free July Executive Director Rebecca Prince-Ruiz told Sofie Formica everything from using PPE to washing our hands more often has upped our plastic usage.

Ms Prince-Ruiz is encouraging the community to take up a goal to reduce plastic use in daily life.

“There’s a lot that we can do to reduce our plastic waste associated with the pandemic.

“Reusable fabric masks are safe to use for the general public.

“Let’s keep the use of single-use PPE for our medical system.”

Image: Getty