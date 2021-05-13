How the NRL can take a leaf out of the AFL’s book

Storm boss Frank Ponissi says he would like to see an AFL-style trade period introduced for the NRL.

Speaking to Peter Psaltis on Wide World of Sports, he said living in Melbourne and watching the AFL trade period, there’s a lot of excitement come October.

“Absolutely there is [a better way] and I have been a huge advocate for that for years, I would love to see an end of season trade window for lots of reasons.

“You get rid of all these distractions and all this talk about next year, and also it creates a lot of hype at the end of the year.”

Psalty raised the idea early on the show for a transfer window at the end of the season.

“It’s becoming a joke that we are 10 weeks into the season, and what we have spoken about mainly … is what’s happening for next season.

“Come October, after the grand final, if there’s no World Cup, there will be no rugby league to talk about.”

