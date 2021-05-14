4BC
How magic round is a boost for Brisbane economy

3 hours ago
Scott Emerson
4BC Drive
Article image for How magic round is a boost for Brisbane economy

The NRL magic round starts on Friday night with a flood of supporters flocking to pubs and hospitality venues to watch the games.

Ross Farquhar from The Caxton Hotel told 4BC Drive even though we are only three-quarters full due to COVID-19 restrictions; it is still a great day for hospitality in Brisbane.

“When you are three-quarters full for 12 hours, it is not a bad effort,” he said.

“We are pretty happy about it.

“They were here waiting for us when we opened the doors.

“We have had a lot of visitors, a lot of interstate, a lot from the country … every team has a supporter here, it has been great.”

Mr Farquhar said his pub won’t have a shortage of beer.

“XXXX Brewery are delivering cold kegs to us on Saturday morning,” he told Scott Emerson.

“We have never had that before.”

Image: Getty

Scott Emerson
EntertainmentRugby LeagueSports
