How magic round is a boost for Brisbane economy

The NRL magic round starts on Friday night with a flood of supporters flocking to pubs and hospitality venues to watch the games.

Ross Farquhar from The Caxton Hotel told 4BC Drive even though we are only three-quarters full due to COVID-19 restrictions; it is still a great day for hospitality in Brisbane.

“When you are three-quarters full for 12 hours, it is not a bad effort,” he said.

“We are pretty happy about it.

“They were here waiting for us when we opened the doors.

“We have had a lot of visitors, a lot of interstate, a lot from the country … every team has a supporter here, it has been great.”

Mr Farquhar said his pub won’t have a shortage of beer.

“XXXX Brewery are delivering cold kegs to us on Saturday morning,” he told Scott Emerson.

“We have never had that before.”

Press PLAY to listen to the whole interview

Image: Getty