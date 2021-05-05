How the Firehawks hope to become the NRL’s 17th team

The fierce battle is underway for Brisbane’s second NRL licence.

From Friday, the NRL will officially seek expressions of interest from Queensland’s three bid teams.

CEO of the Brisbane Tigers and part of the Team behind the Firehawks bid, Brian Torpy, said they had been plugging away for a while.

“We expect to get the data from the NRL on Friday and then we have a month to put the bid together,” he told Scott Emerson.

“We have been working quite hard behind the scenes for some time.

“One of the things people may not know about us, we are a traditional Brisbane club.”

He said their pitch is different to the others.

“We are looking to attract a new type of fan to the game, so our marketing strategy and communications strategy is focussed on bringing new people to the games, or become members and with that also we look to new sponsors to the game as well.”

Press PLAY below to hear his sales pitch