How the Broncos can re-engage as contenders

7 hours ago
Peter Psaltis
brisbane broncosNRLPayne Haas
Article image for How the Broncos can re-engage as contenders

Broncos prop Payne Haas is confident the Brisbane Broncos can turn their poor early season performance around.

“We haven’t played our best, or what we need to,” he told Peter Psaltis.

“All that’s letting us down is our ball control and just on a few little lapses in the defence line we’re trying to sort out.

“If we can sort that out, I think we’re going to be a pretty hard team to beat.”

Haas said the team was showing promise even last week, but ultimately lost momentum.

“They laid a foundation in the first 30 minutes but then we just dropped off.

“We’ve got freaks all over, so we’ve just got to put them into the game and get some field position.”

Press PLAY below to hear more 

Haas added the newly added 18th man rule will make a substantial difference for injury-laden teams.

“It is good,” he said.

“If we can use an 18th man, it’s going to help a lot especially because this game’s so quick now.

Press PLAY below to hear Peter Psaltis explain the rule

Image: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

