How the Baby Shark song can save a life

6 hours ago
Deborah Knight
First Aid DaySt John Ambulance NSW

You might have the Baby Shark song stuck on replay at home but did you know the beloved tune could be life-saving?

Tomorrow marks World First Aid Day and St John Ambulance NSW’s Wayne Snell joined Deborah Knight to explain the best way to give CPR.

The beat of Stayin’ Alive is widely recommended for CPR but Mr Snell says there are other songs which are suitable.

“Other songs you can also think of is I will survive, Just Dancing and they’ve recently recommended the Baby Sharkie song.

“Something between 100 and 120 beats per minute, just to keep focusing on the timeframe.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Getty

