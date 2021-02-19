How Super Rugby can bring the code’s ‘tumultuous time’ to an end

The Super Rugby competition kicks off tonight with the Queensland Reds taking on the NSW Waratahs.

Former Wallaby and Stan Sport commentator Justin Harrison is hopeful that major changes in the rulebook to encourage an “attacking mindset” in players will boost the game’s entertainment value.

“Rugby union as a sport has been through a bit of a tumultuous time.

“[The] Australian sporting public are no fools, they know that they want to see a product that is intense, competitive, high-performing, but most importantly connected to the community.”

