How research in Nambour has saved countless Queensland lives

4 hours ago
Neil Breen
melanomaSkin Cancer
Australians did not know the significance of sunscreen in preventing skin cancer until groundbreaking research was released in the 1990s. 

Professor Adele Green worked on the research team for a project in Nambour, which found regular use of sunscreen reduced incidents of skin cancer.

“Everyone knows sunscreen prevents sunburn but no one really knew sunscreen … would prevent cancer,” Dr Green told Neil Breen.

Dr Green added some people even believed sunscreen caused melanomas.

The project counted the number of people in Nambour with skin cancer, the cancer’s development over years, and what measures could be taken to prevent incidents.

As a result of the research, Australia saw a strong uptake in the use of sunscreen and researchers have seen rates of skin cancer decrease over time.

When asked why she was drawn to researching skin cancer, Dr Young said “I’m a Queenslander and unfortunately Queensland holds one of the world records … for incident rates for skin cancer and melanoma in the world.”

