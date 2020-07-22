How Queenslanders stepped up to our tourism challenge
Minister of Innovation and Tourism Kate Jones told 4BC Breakfast Host Neil that the borders opening around school holiday time has really help Qld tourism in particular for the Gold Coast and Cairns regions.
“What we saw was accommodation sitting around 10%, going right up to on the gold Coast 80% & 90% occupancy,” Ms Jones said.
Ms Jones said it has also been great to see Queenslanders taking on board the message of ‘Good to Go’ and supporting local.
