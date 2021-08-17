4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

How Queensland growers have adapted after critical worker shortage

2 hours ago
Scott Emerson
Growcomgrowers
Article image for How Queensland growers have adapted after critical worker shortage

The government has re-invented its Back to Work in Agriculture Scheme to entice fruit pickers to the regions amid a critical shortage of workers.

There are reports it has come at a huge cost to the agriculture industry.

Richard Shannon, the advocacy and policy manager at Growcom, said he didn’t expect consumers would cop huge price hikes in supermarkets.

“We haven’t probably seen the price increases we might have expected,” he told Scott Emerson.

“It’s been quite interesting even from an industry body perspective, the lack of effect on prices it suggests perhaps growers have been innovative, they’ve done different things on farms to attract and retain workers, we certainly dipped into different cohorts, different parts of the Queensland community to find workers.

“Perhaps in our industry we’ve got a bit of over-production, so we’ve become much more efficient in our production.”

Press PLAY below to hear more about how the new scheme will work

Image: Getty 

Scott Emerson
EnvironmentFoodNewsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873