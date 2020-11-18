How political animosity has destroyed a friendly Origin tradition

Scott Emerson has revealed a tradition between NSW and Queensland where the two Premiers wager a bet over the State of Origin series will not go ahead this year.

In previous years, the bet has involved the Sydney Harbour Bridge or Story Bridge, or the losing Premier wearing their rival state’s jersey.

“It shows how petty and bitter the brawl between Annastacia Palaszczuk and Gladys Berejiklian has become,” he said.

“Usually [the bet] involves the losing state having to fly the rival’s flag over a landmark … or even the losing Premier having to wear the other state’s team’s jersey. Not this year.

“We asked the Queensland Premier’s office was there a wager ahead of tonight’s decider … the answer was a flat no.

“If they can’t agree on something as simple, straightforward, and a bit of fun as that, it doesn’t give us much hope.”

