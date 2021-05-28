4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

How police will monitor the borders amid new restrictions

1 hour ago
Scott Emerson
bordersqueensland policeQueensland Police Acting Chief Superintendent Rhys Wildman
Article image for How police will monitor the borders amid new restrictions

Queensland Police say there is no “hard border” or barricades as Victorians are barred from entering the state amid the latest outbreak.

As of today, anyone travelling to Queensland from Victoria who is not a resident is being turned away, while returning Queenslanders have to go into hotel quarantine at their own cost.

Queensland Police Acting Chief Superintendent Rhys Wildman told Scott Emerson they had a “layered approach” to keeping Queenslanders safe.

“That’s starting with vehicle monitoring at the border, using technology and sing static and mobile patrols and intercepts of vehicles of interest.”

He said they will stop all vehicles not just cars with Victorian registered vehicles.

“We will be stopping vehicles from all jurisdictions.”

Press PLAY below to hear how it will work

Scott Emerson
NewsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873