How police will monitor the borders amid new restrictions

Queensland Police say there is no “hard border” or barricades as Victorians are barred from entering the state amid the latest outbreak.

As of today, anyone travelling to Queensland from Victoria who is not a resident is being turned away, while returning Queenslanders have to go into hotel quarantine at their own cost.

Queensland Police Acting Chief Superintendent Rhys Wildman told Scott Emerson they had a “layered approach” to keeping Queenslanders safe.

“That’s starting with vehicle monitoring at the border, using technology and sing static and mobile patrols and intercepts of vehicles of interest.”

He said they will stop all vehicles not just cars with Victorian registered vehicles.

“We will be stopping vehicles from all jurisdictions.”

Press PLAY below to hear how it will work