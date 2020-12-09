How lucky dip drug testing in the office works

Ipswich City Councillor Paul Tully is pushing for councillors to be subject to random drug and alcohol tests.

Neil Breen spoke to public service worker Warren who was tested at work last week.

He admitted it was confronting.

“It is a little bit, but when you sign on, it’s part of the deal,” he said.

“If you fail, you’re stood down immediately.

“It’s in the agreement that you can be tested any time, any day during working hours.

“I was … just doing my normal shift and at lunchtime there was a tester who attended our workplace.

“If your name’s selected, you’re immediately pulled from wherever you’re working without notice.

“It’s a saliva test, testing for all known drugs: MDMA, cannabis… everything like that. And then a standard breath test.”

Cr Tully spoke to Scott Emerson on 4BC Drive and said a number of councils around Queensland already randomly test employees and councillors.

“We need to set an example to others.”

He is pushing for the state government to make it mandatory as part of the code of conduct.

