How hoax callers could soon be detected on triple-zero lines

Emergency services call operators could soon be able to detect hoax calls with the help of artificial intelligence technology.

Dr Rajib Rana at the University of Southern Queensland is using AI to determine stress levels in callers’ voices.

“One-third of the calls made to emergency services are hoaxes,” Dr Rana told Spencer Howson.

“The problem is it takes away valuable resources from people who need it, … and that’s when it can become fatal.”

Press PLAY below to hear how the tool would work

Image: Getty