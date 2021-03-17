4BC
How government’s lifeline for PNG’s COVID crisis can save Australians

6 hours ago
MML
covid-19Foreign aidPapua New GuineaTIM COSTELLO
Article image for How government’s lifeline for PNG’s COVID crisis can save Australians

The Australian government has announced a support package of vaccines and PPE for Papua New Guinea as the nation suffers a catastrophic second wave.

The PNG government estimates up to one in three of its citizens are affected by COVID-19.

Australia will send 8000 vaccines, a million masks, 200 ventilators, and hundreds of thousands of other pieces of PPE to the island nation.

Spokesperson of the End COVID for All movement Tim Costello told Deborah Knight the situation is “really serious and terribly distressing”.

“Papua New Guinea simply can’t cope.

“We know that 16 per cent of the world’s population … have 70 per cent of the vaccine because we have the money.

“It’s humane to actually … include them, but secondly it’s intelligent: … mutant variations running riot in PNG will come here.

“This is a humanitarian catastrophe on our doorstep.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Port Moresby woman Diane Unagi told Jim Wilson there’s a stark divide in the country between those who understand the magnitude of the situation, and those who don’t.

“It’s pretty widespread, and I don’t think the data reflects reality.

“There’s a big need for basic, general education or prevention, because in terms of response, we don’t have capacity.”

After experiencing severe symptoms which developed into pneumonia, Diane underwent a COVID-19 test.

Three weeks later, she’s still waiting for the results.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Nine News

 

 

MML
AustraliaNewsWorld
