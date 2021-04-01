4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

How Gen X parents are ‘mowing down’ their Millennial children

48 mins ago
Deborah Knight
Dr John TaccoriMillennialsParenting
Article image for How Gen X parents are ‘mowing down’ their Millennial children

There are concerns young adults are becoming less resilient, in part due to the influence of overinvolved ‘lawnmower parents’.

Career counsellor Dr John Taccori has witnessed the phenomenon firsthand at his practice.

He told Deborah Knight lawnmower parents attempt to “mow down” obstacles for their adult children, by intervening in poor TAFE or university grades, turning up to job interviews, or asking bosses for promotions or pay rises.

“We’re seeing increasingly these young people, mainly Millennials, who can’t really cope … and their parents who are Gen X … try to fix things along the way.”

Dr Taccori warned helicopter parents risk growing into lawnmower parents by going overboard on their young children’s structured extracurricular activities.

“What I’ve found is that … some parents just consume the whole day focused on their children … [and] it causes a lot of stress on not on the child, but the family unit.

“They’re not giving them time to explore play.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Deborah Knight
LifestyleNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873