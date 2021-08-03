4BC
How far the Delta strain set Australia’s freedom day back

5 hours ago
Neil Breen
covid-19lockdowns
Article image for How far the Delta strain set Australia’s freedom day back

The modelling for Australia’s way out of the pandemic has suffered a massive setback as the Delta strain overruns infections.

Infectious diseases modeller with Curtin University Professor Nick Golding told Neil Breen the strain is known to be doubly infectious compared with the original virus.

“The things that were really effective last year – our hygiene measures, keeping 1.5 metres distance, in combination with contact tracing, … it’s basically enough now just to bring us back to where we were last year with the Wuhan strain.”

Thankfully, the nation now has access to vaccines and data out of the US and UK has been invaluable in understanding their efficacy.

Profesor Golding said Australia is expected to hit its 70 per cent vaccination target “at the start of November”, and 80 per cent later the same month.

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

