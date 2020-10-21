4BC
How famous faces ‘Aussified’ an Icelandic drama

4 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Michael CatonMovies

Australasian actors Michael Caton and Sam Neill have reunited for a new project, starring as warring West Australian sheep farmers.

Rams is an Australian interpretation of an Icelandic drama of the same name, and Michael Caton explained to Deborah Knight how the change of scenery changed the film.

“We couldn’t do the snow that’s in the original, and I think the Icelandic sense of humour would be an acquired taste for Australians.

“We just sort of Aussified it a bit.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Rams is in cinemas from October 29.

 

Image: Roadshow Films

Deborah Knight
