How families can protect kids online on the first day of school

Federal police are warning families to be careful of what is posted online today ahead of kids returning to school.

AFP Commander of the Australian Centre to Counter Child Exploitation Hilda Sirec told Neil Breen parents and carers should be careful about uploading back to school photos to social media.

“The online world can be safe if they’ve got the right settings in place and the right communication with their family,” said Ms Sirec.

Privacy and location settings and revelatory details were flagged as the main concerns for today.

Ms Sirec advised parents and carers should ensure photos uploaded don’t include details such as street names, school logos and ages and names of children, which could be used by criminals online.

Further, families should be sure to share photos to only a select group of people.

“Take these milestone photos but keep the photos locked down to just the people they trust.

“I don’t want parents to be scared or alarmed by this but just be aware of who is getting your photos.”

