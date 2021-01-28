4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • How everyday Aussies can benefit..

How everyday Aussies can benefit from space research

3 mins ago
Deborah Knight
Russell Boyce
Article image for How everyday Aussies can benefit from space research

The world’s largest space research conference is being held in Sydney, to promote scientific research.

COSPAR Chair Professor Russell Boyce told Deborah Knight space research is responsible for many of Earth’s advances such as inventing velcro, which was developed by NASA for astronauts.

“That’s a very, very, trivial example. But far more important, we’ve made a lot of advances in our understanding of how the human body works, how it ages.

“We’ve made an enormous number of advances in our understanding of what drives weather on earth.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Deborah Knight
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873