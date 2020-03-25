4BC
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • How coronavirus is changing maternity..

How coronavirus is changing maternity wards

2 hours ago
Deborah Knight
coronavirusKaren McClaypregnancy

Pregnancy is usually a time of joy and nerves but the anxiety is only rising as the coronavirus continues to spread.

Calm Birth owner Karen McClay tells Deborah Knight that the coronavirus is having a major impact on pregnant women. 

“There’s maternity units that are having to consider cutting down visitors and limiting who can actually go onto units as well, so there’s concern about what support people they can take with them.”

She says they have tried to adjust to the new normal by moving programs online and using telehealth appointments.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Deborah Knight
HealthNews
Advertisement
Advertisement
131 873

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.