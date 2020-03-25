How coronavirus is changing maternity wards

Pregnancy is usually a time of joy and nerves but the anxiety is only rising as the coronavirus continues to spread.

Calm Birth owner Karen McClay tells Deborah Knight that the coronavirus is having a major impact on pregnant women.

“There’s maternity units that are having to consider cutting down visitors and limiting who can actually go onto units as well, so there’s concern about what support people they can take with them.”

She says they have tried to adjust to the new normal by moving programs online and using telehealth appointments.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview