How comedian Akmal Saleh describes his ‘style’

The Brisbane Comedy Festival is back on until 8 August.

The pandemic threw some unwanted curveballs at last year’s festival, cutting the laughs short by a week.

Comedian Akmal Saleh told Scott Emerson said he couldn’t give any of the jokes away today, because he didn’t know what they would be, yet.

“I know that sounds like a joke, but I honestly my style has always been … some people call it lazy, but I think it’s more of a style than an attitude, I kind of play along, every night is different, I work off the crowd a lot.”

Press PLAY to hear more about his show and how he describes his style

Image: Don Arnold/WireImage