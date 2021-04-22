4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

How Brisbanites can take part in Anzac Day services

6 hours ago
Neil Breen
Article image for How Brisbanites can take part in Anzac Day services

This year, Brisbane residents have a number of options on how to take part in Anzac Day services. 

Anzac Day parade president Kerry Gallagher told Neil Breen the annual dawn service at Anzac Square and parade through Brisbane CBD streets will take place.

“The dawn service is always a great service in Brisbane,” he said. “There will be a big crowd there, I’ll expect.”

Mr Gallagher said the Brisbane parade will commence at 10am with a flyover by a Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter.

But he added he also expects people to commemorate from home.

“There’s been a lot of requests to rerun the Light Up the Dawn service, the community service.

“I think they’re happening all over Brisbane, probably all over Queensland.”

4BC will take the service from Brisbane City’s Shrine of Remembrance, with Bill McDonald leading the coverage at the Shrine of Remembrance from 4am.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview 

Image: Getty 

Neil Breen
NewsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873