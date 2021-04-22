How Brisbanites can take part in Anzac Day services

This year, Brisbane residents have a number of options on how to take part in Anzac Day services.

Anzac Day parade president Kerry Gallagher told Neil Breen the annual dawn service at Anzac Square and parade through Brisbane CBD streets will take place.

“The dawn service is always a great service in Brisbane,” he said. “There will be a big crowd there, I’ll expect.”

Mr Gallagher said the Brisbane parade will commence at 10am with a flyover by a Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter.

But he added he also expects people to commemorate from home.

“There’s been a lot of requests to rerun the Light Up the Dawn service, the community service.

“I think they’re happening all over Brisbane, probably all over Queensland.”

4BC will take the service from Brisbane City’s Shrine of Remembrance, with Bill McDonald leading the coverage at the Shrine of Remembrance from 4am.

Image: Getty