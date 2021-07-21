4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

How Brisbane Live would be used for the 2032 Games

11 hours ago
Scott Emerson
2032 gamesBrisbane LiveHarvey Lister
Article image for How Brisbane Live would be used for the 2032 Games

In a matter of hours, Brisbane will find out if it’s been successful in its bid to host the 2032 Olympic Games.

Chairman and chief executive of ASM Global Asia Pacific, Harvey Lister, is behind the plans for the Brisbane Live site which is earmarked to be part of the Games.

A decision on whether to build an arena at the site, called Brisbane Arena, will be in the hands of Premier.

“An indoor arena is effectively a Brisbane Entertainment Centre on steroids,” he explained.

He said the Brisbane Arena at Roma Street would have the capacity to hold 17,000-18,000.

“Post-Olympics it would become the home for major entertainment, big theatrical productions, family events, and of course indoor sport as well.”

He said the principal use for the site would be swimming.

“The plan is that we would put in a temporary indoor pool into the arena.”

Press PLAY below to hear more 

Fairfax MP Ted O’Brien, Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s representative on the Olympic bid, spoke to Scott from South Bank.

Scott said it was “in the bag”.

“I am very, very cautiously optimistic, but I have to say it genuinely isn’t in the bag,” he said.

“The IOC session, and this is taking place in Tokyo, each of the members who have a vote, they are not delegates of nations … each of them has a right to caste a vote.”

On the estimated cost of $5 billion, Scott described it as “cheap” and wondered if Queenslanders bought it.

Press PLAY below to hear more on 4BC Drive

Image: Brisbane Development/Brisbane Live

Scott Emerson
EducationLifestyleNewsOlympicsQLDSummer Olympics
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873