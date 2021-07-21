How Brisbane Live would be used for the 2032 Games

In a matter of hours, Brisbane will find out if it’s been successful in its bid to host the 2032 Olympic Games.

Chairman and chief executive of ASM Global Asia Pacific, Harvey Lister, is behind the plans for the Brisbane Live site which is earmarked to be part of the Games.

A decision on whether to build an arena at the site, called Brisbane Arena, will be in the hands of Premier.

“An indoor arena is effectively a Brisbane Entertainment Centre on steroids,” he explained.

He said the Brisbane Arena at Roma Street would have the capacity to hold 17,000-18,000.

“Post-Olympics it would become the home for major entertainment, big theatrical productions, family events, and of course indoor sport as well.”

He said the principal use for the site would be swimming.

“The plan is that we would put in a temporary indoor pool into the arena.”

Fairfax MP Ted O’Brien, Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s representative on the Olympic bid, spoke to Scott from South Bank.

Scott said it was “in the bag”.

“I am very, very cautiously optimistic, but I have to say it genuinely isn’t in the bag,” he said.

“The IOC session, and this is taking place in Tokyo, each of the members who have a vote, they are not delegates of nations … each of them has a right to caste a vote.”

On the estimated cost of $5 billion, Scott described it as “cheap” and wondered if Queenslanders bought it.

