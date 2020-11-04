How bestselling author Di Morrissey’s old job still influences her today
Best-selling author and former journalist Di Morrissey has released her 28th novel entitled Before The Storm.
She spoke to Deborah Knight about how her training as a journalist influences her writing, and how she loves bringing parts of Australia and the rest of the globe to life in her books.
“Once you’re a journalist you can’t help inserting facts and background and interesting things, as well as an interesting story.”
Image: A Current Affair, Channel 9