How Australians can help the economy in a ‘small, achievable’ way

Australians are being encouraged to spend just $10 extra per week on local products as part of Australia Made Week.

According to Roy Morgan research, it would inject an extra $5 billion into the economy each year and create up to 11,000 new jobs.

Australian Made Campaign chief executive Ben Lazzaro said it’s a small and achievable goal.

“We have found in recent times consumers’ appetite has gone from strength to strength and consumers are actively seeking out Australian made products than ever before,” he told Scott Emerson.

