How Australians can avoid falling victim to new phone scam

Australians are falling victim to a new scam, with phone calls appearing to be from Services Australia.

Services Australia reported Australians lost a total $6.4 million to scams last financial year.

General Manager of Services Australia, Hank Jongen, told Deborah Knight the tell-tale signs you are being scammed.

“Often calls are automatically generated,” he said.

“You’ll answer the phone and there will be silence until an operator answers.

“They will try and create a sense of urgency or threat in what they are trying to get you to do.

“They will ask you a stack of personal information, we would never do this.”

Mr Jongen said the scams can be in the form of an email, text or phone call.

Image: Getty