How and when to see rare Comet Neowise from Brisbane

Comet Neowise will be visible for the first time ever to the naked eye and will not be back for another 6,700 years.

Astrophysicist Professor Jonti Horner told Neil Breen that Comet Neowise will be visible just after sunset very low on the horizon towards the north-west.

‘By 6:10pm tonight if you sweep the horizon with binoculars, you have a good chance to see it,” Professor Horner said.

‘Every night from now on it will be higher in the sky at the same time, and it will set later. Tonight, it will set about 6:45pm, tomorrow it’s 7:10 and the day after at 7:30pm.”

