How an Aussie innovator won big for discovering the ‘holy grail of brew science’

5 hours ago
Deborah Knight
The five winners from Amazon’s Launchpad Innovation Grants have been announced, with a zero-alcohol beer taking one of the top spots. 

UpFlow Brewing Company secured one of the $200,000 grants, tapping into what founder Julian Sanders described as the “holy grail of brew science”.

Sanders told Deborah Knight demand for non-alcoholic beverages has come from a number of places.

“It’s mental and physical health, and it’s a sudden respect for self and independence to not necessarily do what every previous generation did.”

Press PLAY below to hear how Julian Sanders came upon the winning idea

Deborah Knight
