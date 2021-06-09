4BC
How Amazon is getting into the second-hand marketplace

5 hours ago
Scott Emerson
Article image for How Amazon is getting into the second-hand marketplace

Amazon Australia is going second-hand.

The retailer is opening up a pre-owned section on its website, called Amazon Warehouse.

Professor Gary Mortimer, retail expert from the Queensland University of Technology, said it was an interesting move.

“They are now moving into the second-hand goods market,” he told Scott Emerson.

“The second hand good market is vey viable, it is estimated to grow to about $35 billion by 2024.”

He said eBay had moved away from the market, but Gumtree and Facebook Marketplace has grown.

“What Amazon is doing, they have looked at what happens to all those goods that gets sent back.”

He said they will re-sell items that have been sent back, and they will be marked down.

Press PLAY to hear the full retail segment

Scott Emerson
