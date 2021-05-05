How Aldi hopes to go green and reduce landfill

Aldi is following the other major supermarkets trying to reduce landfill waste in a bid to be more sustainable.

Professor Gary Mortimer, retail expert at QUT, said their goal is to have zero landfill waste by 2025.

“Supermarkets are really reducing landfill waste and food waste,” he told Scott Emerson.

“We throw about 7 billion tonnes of food every year, about 20 billion dollars worth of food going into the ground.

“Aldi has come out now sort of following Coles and Woolies and their strategies, so doing a number of things.

“Misshaped, slightly blemished fruit and vegetables, they will be doing those as a market buy situation, they’re not going into landfill.

“Alternatively fruit and veg that has potentially passed its use by date, or its no good for human consumption, they wil donate that to farms for animal consumption.”

Even the pallets and staff uniforms will be more sustainable.

Image: iStock