How Adelaide managed to beat Brisbane in the most liveable rankings

50 mins ago
Scott Emerson
Brisbane has ranked below Melbourne, Perth and Adelaide on the most recent list of the 10 most liveable cities in the world.

The Economist Intelligence Unit’s latest Global Liveability Index takes into account healthcare, education, culture, entertainment, infrastructure and more.

Social researcher Mark McCrindle said smaller cities tended to rate high.

“Adelaide has done very well, third in the world so that’s a pretty top rating on this study.

“When you break it down to find out how did Adelaide get ahead of Brisbane, they didn’t get ahead on healthcare and education.

“Brisbane scored better on  culture and environment, it’s on infrastructure that Adelaide moved ahead.

“The smaller the city the higher the rating, Sydney is not even in the top 10, Melbourne has dropped dramatically, Perth is in there. Auckland is number one.

“Smaller cities have an advantage in this list because they haven’t yet become victims of their own success and the lifestyle is still good.”

Press PLAY below to hear his full insights and the impact of the index on cities

What has Adelaide got? The Rundle Mall? That’s about it! – Scott Emerson

 

Scott Emerson
