How Adelaide hosting State of Origin will ‘build the game’ nationally

Australian Rugby League Commissioner Peter Beattie State of Origin returning to Adelaide in 2021 is about “building for the long term”.

It will be the second State of Origin hosted in the South Australian capital.

“We are building a national game, there’s always going to be a game in Brisbane,” he told Scott Emerson.

“There will always be a game in Sydney, but we do take one game on the road, and that’s to build the game nationally.

“What that means is more money for the game, more money for the clubs in Queensland, more money for the Queensland Rugby League, more money for the women’s game, building young players.”

He said it won’t take away from fans in Queensland, although he wouldn’t be drawn on where the next team would be based.

“What we say to all of them … we have got to continue to the build the game, not stand still.

“The next team will go to Queensland … the 17th team will be in Queensland.

“All I say to Queensland is you are going to get the next team, so you are on the list of priorities and always will be.”

Image: (Photo by Kelly Barnes/Getty Images)