How a US president inspired actress Robyn Nevin to tackle Nazi Germany

2 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Robyn Nevin
Australian actress Robyn Nevin says former US President Donald Trump is somewhat responsible for drawing her to portray a woman who worked in Adolf Hitler’s propaganda ministry.

She stars in the one-woman show based on a true story, A German Life, as Brunhilde Pomsel.

Nevin told Deborah Knight she became interested in Trump during the 2016 US election.

“I found it very difficult to believe that he was saying these things; that it was possible for the leader of a country to suggest facts were not facts anymore.

“And then I read this play … about a woman who worked for Joseph Goebbels through the Second World War, so she was part of the propaganda ministry.”

Noticing commonalities in Trump and Hitler’s communication strategies, Nevin said she was drawn to plunge into the role.

“It’s not called propaganda now, commonly it’s more spin, I think.”

Press PLAY below to hear what Nevin says the story brings to modern audiences 

Image: Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb

Deborah Knight
