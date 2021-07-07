How a travel journalist turned her job on its head

A travel journalist has turned away from the whirlwind holidays her career encourages in favour of ‘slow stays’.

In an earlier time of her life, Celeste Mitchell was constantly jetting off overseas for trips that lasted a matter of days at a time.

But from 2018, Mitchell was turning a thought in the back of her mind, which ultimately saw her start travel website Life Unhurried alongside two fellow freelancers.

“Life was just operating at such a frantic pace,” Mitchell told Sofie Formica.

“We were just sick of everybody … we caught up with saying how busy they are all the time.”

Mitchell describes Life Unhurried as a website for slow and sustainable travel, which is quite contrarian to her swift trips to destinations like Sweden.

“We created a platform where we can tell stories about people who have these unique, slow travel experiences.

“We have a carefully curated edit of these slow properties around Australia.”

Image: Life Unhurried / Instagram