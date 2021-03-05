How a pandemic, a coach and a Christmas dinner made the Canberra Raiders a family

Canberra Raiders prop Ryan Sutton has revealed the pandemic forced the team to become a family over the off-season.

After a large number of the team was left stranded in Australia, unable to return to their families overseas due to border closures, it was coach Ricky Stuart that brought them together.

“He invited all the players over for a big Christmas family dinner,” Sutton told Peter Psaltis. “It just shows a lot about the kind of person he is.”

“He’s not just a coach. He’s a person that actually cares about your feelings and not just about you as a player, but you as a person.”

Sutton said this unique bond within the team will give the Raiders an edge.

“We’re all just one big family and we’d do anything for each other and I think it shows on the field.”

But the team hasn’t grown complacent over the pre-season.

“It’s been a tough one but an enjoyable one at that.

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Ian Hitchcock / Stringer via Getty