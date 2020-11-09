4BC
How a Joe Biden presidency will affect Australia

2 hours ago
Deborah Knight
The Australian government could be forced to address its climate change targets as President-elect Joe Biden prepares to lead the United States.

Mr Biden has made a commitment to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050 and has promised to rejoin the Paris agreement which President Donald Trump exited.

Former US Government Official Kim Hoggard told Deborah Knight Mr Biden’s interest in climate change could impact Australia.

“That will put some pressure on the Australian government to respond, with maybe carbon emission targets.

“It’s an opportunity though for the Australian government to rethink its position around that and get ahead of the game.”

Image: Getty

Deborah Knight
