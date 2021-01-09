4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

How a controversial approach saved koalas in the Black Summer bush fires

19 hours ago
Murray Wilton, Murray Olds
Detection Dogs for ConservationKoala
Article image for How a controversial approach saved koalas in the Black Summer bush fires

Rescue dogs trained to track koalas were crucial in detecting the injured marsupials during the 2019-2020 bush fires.

Romane Cristescu, director and co-founder of Detection Dogs for Conservation told Murray Wilton and Murray Olds koalas are “cryptic” creatures and very good at hiding in the wild.

“We need a better way to find them and study them because otherwise you don’t know how to protect them.”

Ms Cristescu decided to introduce a controversial approach and saved a pound dog from death row and trained it to detect koalas.

“She is ball obsessed … so what made her not such a great pet, it made her an exceptional detection dog.

“Rescuing her from a pretty sad ending helped her, helped me and helped koala[s].”

Click PLAY below to listen to the full interview

Image: Getty

Murray Wilton, Murray Olds
AustraliaEnvironment
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873