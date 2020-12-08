4BC
‘Angels’ help cancer patient cross the border for treatment

11 hours ago
Neil Breen
Article image for ‘Angels’ help cancer patient cross the border for treatment

A cancer patient has been able to continue receiving regular treatment after a group of “angels” came to her rescue after hearing her story with Neil Breen.

Penny Broome receives treatment for her cancer in Brisbane every three weeks, which requires her to travel across the border from New South Wales to Queensland.

Mrs Broome struggled to receive exemptions for this travel despite being necessary to her health.

Angel Flight volunteers reached out to Mrs Broome after hearing her story on 4BC Radio and offered to fly her across the border to receive treatment.

Access to these flights made a significant difference to Mrs Broome and her husband, who drives her to receive treatment.

Mrs Broome noted her husband was allowed to drive her to Queensland during the border closure, but could not leave his car even to use a bathroom.

“This was the lunacy … that went on,” Neil said.

Mrs Broome now attends treatment through Angel Flight on every second visit.

“You all helped me (in) more than a small way,” she said.

“It would never have happened without you guys pushing it forward and saying something and getting it through.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full story. 

Image: Matt Roberts/Getty Images

 

