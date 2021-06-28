4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

How a Brisbane organisation is leading the circular economy

7 hours ago
Sofie Formica
world's biggest garage sale
Article image for How a Brisbane organisation is leading the circular economy

The World’s Biggest Garage Sale started off as a local community garage sale and has turned into the largest event of its kind in the world, re-purposing second-hand goods away from landfill.

CEO and founder Yas Grigaliunas told Sofie Formica the organisation assesses items on the “surprise chain” donated by businesses or from the community, and then they “re-build, renew, re-purpose”.

“If you ever do make it down to our circular economy precinct here in Morningside, one thing you’ll find it’s different every single day, and you’ll be pleasantly surprised how we utilise some of the most amazing products that would otherwise be buried in the ground.”

She wants Queenslanders to think about what they put in their kerbside rubbish collection.

“It’s not about just throwing your junk out on the kerb,” she said.

“If you’ve got something idle in your home, and you do think no one else is going to want this, you would be remarkably surprised.

“We get visibility of people wanting broken products, like a panel on a desk.

“We have customers come to us desperately wanting things like panels, wood bits, chips of glass .. and all sorts of things you might think is absolutely useless.”

Press PLAY to hear more about the ‘circular economy’ and how it works

Sofie Formica
EducationLifestyle
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873