How a Brisbane organisation is leading the circular economy

The World’s Biggest Garage Sale started off as a local community garage sale and has turned into the largest event of its kind in the world, re-purposing second-hand goods away from landfill.

CEO and founder Yas Grigaliunas told Sofie Formica the organisation assesses items on the “surprise chain” donated by businesses or from the community, and then they “re-build, renew, re-purpose”.

“If you ever do make it down to our circular economy precinct here in Morningside, one thing you’ll find it’s different every single day, and you’ll be pleasantly surprised how we utilise some of the most amazing products that would otherwise be buried in the ground.”

She wants Queenslanders to think about what they put in their kerbside rubbish collection.

“It’s not about just throwing your junk out on the kerb,” she said.

“If you’ve got something idle in your home, and you do think no one else is going to want this, you would be remarkably surprised.

“We get visibility of people wanting broken products, like a panel on a desk.

“We have customers come to us desperately wanting things like panels, wood bits, chips of glass .. and all sorts of things you might think is absolutely useless.”

