Hosting international artists in Australia on government’s radar

The federal government is considering the safest way to bring international artists back into Australia as borders remain closed.

The government has said the international border will remain closed for at least the rest of the year.

But Arts Minister Paul Fletcher, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg and Prime Minister Scott Morrison have indicated they will investigate Australia’s ability to host global artists.

Mr Fletcher told Deborah Knight such a move would benefit Australian artists but was not able to set a time frame.

“There’s no doubt these are very tough times in the arts sector.

“One of the questions that we’re certainly having a look at is what’s the process in terms of immigration, quarantine and so in, in terms of international artists.”

Image: Getty