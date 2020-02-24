4BC
Horror crash leaves two people dead, major QLD highway closed

9 hours ago
4BC NEWS
camilla

Two people have died after a horrific crash in Central Queensland which left a major highway closed.

Around 4am a truck and van crashed near Carmila, south of Mackay, closing the Bruce Highway.

Two other people with life-threatening injuries have been flown to Mackay Base Hospital.

The driver of the truck was taken to Mackay Base Hospital by road in a stable condition.

Motorists are being urged to avoid the area, with one lane open on the Bruce Highway after earlier being closed.

 

Image: Twitter/RACQ CQ Rescue

4BC NEWS
NewsQLD
