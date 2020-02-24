Motorists are being urged to avoid the area, with one lane open on the Bruce Highway after earlier being closed.
Horror crash leaves two people dead, major QLD highway closed
Two people have died after a horrific crash in Central Queensland which left a major highway closed.
Around 4am a truck and van crashed near Carmila, south of Mackay, closing the Bruce Highway.
Two other people with life-threatening injuries have been flown to Mackay Base Hospital.
The driver of the truck was taken to Mackay Base Hospital by road in a stable condition.
Image: Twitter/RACQ CQ Rescue