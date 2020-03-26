4BC
‘Hopefully, this is an oversight’: Nurses call on Health Minister to protect the vulnerable

3 hours ago
Ben Fordham
coronavirusKaren Boothnurses

Nurses are calling for Health Minister Greg Hunt to allow them to communicate with patients on the phone, online or on video conference.

President of the Australian Primary Health Care Association Karen Booth tells Ben Fordham it’s “common sense” in these times.

“There’s so much happening at the moment that hopefully, this is an oversight that will be remedied in the future.”

Ms Booth says virtual diagnoses would free up waiting rooms and keep vulnerable patients safer from COVID-19.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty / UpperCut Images

