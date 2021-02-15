Hopeful parents gain new tool for pregnancy journey

The Morrison Government has today launched a new website to help Australians estimate their chances of success through IVF.

The website, YourIVFSuccess, provides a tool to estimate success rates for individuals by considering a number of factors unique to each user.

IVF Australia Medical Director Doctor Peter Illingworth said the predictor “gives you a very detailed assessment of your overall chance of having a baby through IVF”.

YourIVFSuccess provides a secondary tool comparing the success rates of IVF clinics.

“That’s a little bit cruder because the numbers aren’t quite as specific for your own individual circumstances,” said Dr Illingworth.

But Dr Illingworth added, “the most important predictor of having a baby is the patient themselves”.

Image: Getty