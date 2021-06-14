4BC
Hope yet for well-loved island beach bar amid council stoush

5 hours ago
Scott Emerson
Article image for Hope yet for well-loved island beach bar amid council stoush

The owner of the well-loved Coochiemudlo Island Beach Bar says he plans to re-open on Thursday after temporarily shutting its doors amid a fight with the council.

Owner Kevin McCarthy said the support from locals when they opened back in April was overwhelming and he soon realised how much the island needed it.

But a few weeks after opening he got a visit from council.

“They seemed to think I was running a pub rather than a restaurant.”

Mr McCarthy decided to close for a few days to consider his future amid the back and forth.

“Came up with a plan today I should be back open on Thursday which I’ve only just come up with that plan today,” he said.

“That won’t stop council but they’ve just realised they are going to have a fight on their hands.”

He said with the support of the community he decided to forge on, despite the personal toll.

Press PLAY below to hear the full story

 

EntertainmentFoodLifestyleNewsQLD
