4BC
Hope yet for UQ COVID-19 vaccine

2 hours ago
Scott Emerson
Professor Trent Munro
Article image for Hope yet for UQ COVID-19 vaccine

The axed University of Queensland COVID-19 vaccine might be back on the table.

New trial data has confirmed their molecular clamp-stabilised vaccine technology was safe and potentially effective.

99 percent of participants who received two doses produced a strong immune response.

The vaccine was originally terminated after participants in the first human trial returned false test results for HIV.

Project director and University of Queensland Professor Trent Munro, explained the next step.

“What we are doing now is obviously going back into the lab and looking at how we keep the science behind that, keep the design, keep the criteria we had, and develop a new molecular clamp that doesn’t use these elements that could possibly cause any diagnostic interference,” he told Scott Emerson.

“But that’s at the early stages of research, so that’s not going to be part of the current COVID vaccine solution and that’s the other thing: we really want to get the message out there it’s really important people get the current COVID vaccines that are available.”

Press PLAY below to hear more

Images: iStock

 

HealthNewsQLD
