Hope yet for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics

Organisers are working to ensure the 2021 Olympics go ahead, amid concerns the pandemic will lead to another delay.

Olympic Committee President John Coates told 4BC Breakfast host Neil Breen that the Tokyo Olympics 2021 plan is prioritising health and safety.

Mr Coates said they will work with the World Health Organisation and the Japanese authorities to look at counter measures to enable the games to continue to take place under different COVID-19 scenarios.

“One thing that will remain untouched is the conditions for sport and conditions for the athletes,” Mr Coates said.

The Australian Olympic Committee are working with Japan to help reduce the cost of impact of postponement, and to simplify and reduce the complexity of the games.

“Since we agreed on the postponement by one year, the 3,200 people in the Tokyo organising committee office are continuing to work with the same and renewed enthusiasm for a project, which there is no precedent, which is pleasing for us.”

