Hope yet for easing of Queensland’s border in time for Christmas

Deputy Premier Steven Miles has flagged a possible easing of Queensland’s hard border stance in time for Christmas.

Neil Breen pressed him about opening the borders to the rest of Australia and if Queenslanders can expect a “happy Christmas” to be reunited with loved ones across the country.

“I really hope so.

“Certainly if things stay the way they are now, keep heading the way they are now, that’s entirely possible.”

Victorians and people from metro Sydney are still barred from entering the state without undertaking a mandatory 14 day hotel quarantine at their own expense.

Mr Miles will hand over the reigns of the health portfolio to take on state development.

Click PLAY to hear the full interview

Image: Nine News